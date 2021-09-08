Wednesday, Sep 08, 2021 | Last Update : 09:41 PM IST

Apple confirms September 14 event, expected to unveil iPhone 13

ANI
Published : Sep 8, 2021, 7:53 pm IST
Updated : Sep 8, 2021, 7:53 pm IST

The new phones are also expected to have smaller display notches and improved cameras

Apple has several other projects in the works that could make appearances at the event as well. (AFP Photo)
 Apple has several other projects in the works that could make appearances at the event as well. (AFP Photo)

Washington: Apple recently announced that it will be holding an event on September 14. The company is expected to launch the iPhone 13 series during its event titled 'California Streaming'.

As per The Verge, it will be another virtual event broadcast from Apple Park.

 

The tech giant typically announces the year's new iPhones at the fall event, and this year's entry is expected to be called the iPhone 13. The new series of phones will apparently come in the same sizes as the iPhone 12, but a headline feature for some models could be high refresh rate screens, finally delivering tech that has been available on many Android phones.

The new phones are also expected to have smaller display notches and improved cameras.

It's hard to pull specific clues from Apple's event invite, though the darkening sky might suggest we'll see improved night mode photography. And the glowing Apple logo is maybe hinting toward an always-on lock screen for the iPhone.

 

If Apple reveals the next iPhone at the event as expected, then it seems likely the company will also share a release date for iOS 15. We already know that one of its biggest features, SharePlay, won't be included in the initial public release of the software.

Apple has several other projects in the works that could make appearances at the event as well. The next Apple Watch, reportedly called the Apple Watch Series 7, is rumoured to have a new design with flatter edges and larger 41mm and 45mm screens, a 1mm bump from the Series 6.

Apple's next entry-level AirPods may have a new design that takes cues from the AirPods Pro. New 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros equipped with the company's custom-designed chips and an SD card slot are also rumoured to be on the way.

 

The California Streaming event will be live-streamed on Apple.com, which can be viewed through any desktop or mobile browser. Moreover, you can also watch the event on an Apple TV or any device with the Apple TV app.

