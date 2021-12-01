Oppo Reno7, Reno7 Pro India price leaks

Allegedly, the Reno7 is to be priced between Rs 28,000 to Rs 31,000, while the Pro model will go for anywhere between Rs 41,000 to Rs 43,000

New Delhi: Oppo unveiled the Reno7 and Reno7 Pro for the Chinese market last week, and now a new report has claimed that the Reno7 and Reno7 Pro will debut in India in January, leaving the Reno7 SE behind for some reason.

As per GSM Arena, the rumour also gives some price ranges for the two phones of the series that will make it to India. Allegedly, the Reno7 is to be priced between INR 28,000 to INR 31,000, while the Pro model will go for anywhere between INR 41,000 to INR 43,000.

Apparently the company will also unveil a new pair of true wireless earbuds for the Indian market, priced similarly to the Enco X, which is currently going for INR 9,999. The Watch Free should be launched in India alongside the new earbuds and the Reno7 and Reno7 Pro as well.

According to GSM Arena, the Reno7 has a 6.43-inch 90 Hz AMOLED screen, the Snapdragon 778G SoC, 8 or 12 GB of RAM, 128 or 256GB of storage, a triple rear camera system (64 MP main, 8 MP ultrawide, 2 MP macro), a 32 MP selfie camera, and a 4,500 mAh battery with 60W charging support.

The Reno7 Pro, on the other hand, comes with a 6.55-inch 90 Hz AMOLED panel, the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 Max chipset, 8 or 12 GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, a 50 MP main rear camera aided by an ultrawide of unspecified resolution and a 2 MP macro cam, seemingly the same front-facing camera as its sibling, and the same battery capacity, although charging is bumped up ever so slightly to 65W.