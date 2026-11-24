CSM Technologies, an Odisha-born IT behemoth with a global presence, has expanded its annual inter-school quiz competition, CSM Synapse, to three eastern states, with the fifth edition scheduled to cover six cities across Odisha, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand.

The competition, aimed at promoting knowledge, intellectual curiosity and confidence among school students, will have zonal rounds in Raipur, Ranchi, Rourkela, Sambalpur, Berhampur and Bhubaneswar. The event will culminate in a grand finale in Bhubaneswar on December 11, 2026.

The expansion marks a significant step in the growth of the initiative, which began in 2022 with the participation of 52 students from 13 schools. In its second year, the competition expanded to Cuttack, attracting 208 students from 29 schools. Over five editions, Synapse has reached approximately 1,500 students across more than 700 schools, according to the organisers.

Anchored in the motto 'Knowledge is Power,' the initiative seeks to make learning more engaging and experiential by encouraging students to explore subjects beyond their regular classroom curriculum.

Speaking on the expansion, Priyadarshi Pany, Managing Director and CEO of CSM Technologies Limited, said education should inspire curiosity rather than merely reward memorisation. Extending the competition to Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand reflected the company's belief that opportunities for intellectual development should reach students beyond geographical boundaries, he said.

CSM Technologies has partnered with Quizcraft Global, an Indian quiz solutions enterprise, to curate and conduct the programme. The quiz will be hosted by Adittya Nath Mubayi, co-founder of Quizcraft Global and former research head at the popular television quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC).

The organisers said CSM Synapse has evolved into a continuing educational initiative, using quizzing as a tool to promote awareness, analytical thinking and communication skills among schoolchildren.

With its expansion into two neighbouring states, the fifth edition aims to provide a wider platform for students to demonstrate their knowledge and compete with peers from different regions.