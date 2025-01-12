Zheng, Andreeva win as rain lashes Australian Open on day one

Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen overcame a slow start to secure her place in the second round of the Australian Open on Sunday, as storms disrupted play across Melbourne Park.

Fifth seed Zheng, last year’s runner-up, faced Romania’s 110th-ranked Anca Todoni in the season-opening Grand Slam on Rod Laver Arena. Despite some early struggles, she triumphed 7-6 (7/3), 6-1. Opting out of a warm-up event left Zheng a bit rusty, as she squandered three set points at 5-3 in the first set before regaining control in the tiebreak and dominating the second set.

“The first match is always not easy,” said Zheng. “I’m just happy to get through the match, the tiebreak, and find my rhythm.”

The 22-year-old had a stellar 2024 season, capturing Olympic gold, three WTA titles, and rising to prominence after defeating Iga Swiatek at last year’s Australian Open.

Meanwhile, heavy storms turned Melbourne’s skies dark, forcing the suspension of matches on outdoor courts shortly after play began. Fans and players sought cover as thunder, lightning, and rain battered the venue. Matches were delayed until at least 3:00 p.m. local time (0400 GMT), causing a scheduling headache for organizers. Only the main stadiums—Rod Laver Arena, Margaret Court Arena, and John Cain Arena—have roofs.

Russian 14th seed Mirra Andreeva was the first to advance to the second round, defeating Marie Bouzkova of the Czech Republic 6-3, 6-3 on John Cain Arena. The 17-year-old, coached by Conchita Martinez, reflected on the mid-match roof closure: “Honestly, it was a bit hard for me, but I’m very happy I played in a stadium with a roof.”

Sabalenka’s Hat-Trick Quest

World number one Aryna Sabalenka begins her campaign in the evening session on Rod Laver Arena against 2017 US Open champion Sloane Stephens. Sabalenka, aiming for her third consecutive Australian Open title, could join legends like Martina Hingis, Margaret Court, and Steffi Graf with a Melbourne three-peat.

“I know I have the possibility of joining legends by winning three times in a row,” said Sabalenka. “Hopefully, by the end of this tournament, I’ll be able to put my name into history.”

Germany’s Alexander Zverev, seeded second, also features in the night session, facing France’s Lucas Pouille, while Casper Ruud, the men’s sixth seed, takes on Spain’s Jaume Munar earlier in the day.