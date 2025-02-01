Yuvraj to represent India Masters in International Masters League

Mumbai: Two-time World Cup-winner Yuvraj Singh, one of cricket's greatest left-handers, will represent India Masters in season one of the International Masters League (IML), which will be played from February 22 to March 16 this year.



A name synonymous with glory and game-changing moments, Yuvraj was one of the chief architects of India's victory in the inaugural ICC T20 World Cup in 2007, during which he famously smashed England pacer Stuart Broad for six sixes in an over.

He also played a pivotal role in India's ICC ODI World Cup win in 2011, where he was crowned Player of the Tournament for his outstanding all-round performance.

Speaking on his return to cricket as part of the India Masters, Yuvraj said, "Taking the field with Sachin (Tendulkar) and my other teammates feels like reliving the glory days.

"Playing alongside all of them brings back so many memories. For me, the IML is a tribute to the era that defined Indian cricket, and I can't wait to create some more unforgettable memories for all the fans who have supported us over the years."

Joining Yuvraj in the IML's family are South Africa's JP Duminy and Sri Lanka's Upul Tharanga.

Duminy will play for South Africa Masters, while Tharanga will represent Sri Lanka Masters.

"Representing South Africa Masters in season one of the International Masters League is a huge honour. I am looking forward to playing in a tournament that will feature the greats of the game. Cricket fans can rest assured that the cricket they will witness, will be riveting and exhilarating," Duminy said.

Tharanga added: "I look forward to representing Sri Lanka Masters in the inaugural season of the International Masters League. The IML will be a great tournament, in which old friends and rivals will take the field and produce memorable cricket."�