Your incredible career inspired millions to dream big: CM Stalin lauds Ashwin

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin praised Ravichandran Ashwin on Wednesday, following the spinner’s announcement of his retirement from international cricket. Stalin highlighted Ashwin’s remarkable career and his ability to inspire millions beyond boundaries.Ashwin’s retirement came as a surprise when he joined India captain Rohit Sharma to announce the decision. Speculation began earlier during an emotional moment with Virat Kohli on the final day of the Test, where Kohli embraced Ashwin in a heartfelt gesture.Since the announcement, tributes have poured in, celebrating Ashwin’s illustrious career. In his statement, Stalin expressed admiration for Ashwin’s contributions to cricket and wished him success in his future endeavors.“Thank you, Ashwin. Your incredible career has given cricket fans countless moments to cherish and inspired millions beyond boundaries to dream big. Wishing you immense success in your new spell, delivering brilliance in every endeavour,” Stalin posted on X account.