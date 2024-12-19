Your incredible career inspired millions to dream big: CM Stalin lauds Ashwin
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin praised Ravichandran Ashwin on Wednesday, following the spinner’s announcement of his retirement from international cricket. Stalin highlighted Ashwin’s remarkable career and his ability to inspire millions beyond boundaries.
Ashwin’s retirement came as a surprise when he joined India captain Rohit Sharma to announce the decision. Speculation began earlier during an emotional moment with Virat Kohli on the final day of the Test, where Kohli embraced Ashwin in a heartfelt gesture.
Since the announcement, tributes have poured in, celebrating Ashwin’s illustrious career. In his statement, Stalin expressed admiration for Ashwin’s contributions to cricket and wished him success in his future endeavors.
“Thank you, Ashwin. Your incredible career has given cricket fans countless moments to cherish and inspired millions beyond boundaries to dream big. Wishing you immense success in your new spell, delivering brilliance in every endeavour,” Stalin posted on X account.
Ashwin debuted in Test cricket in 2011 against the West Indies and quickly established himself as a red-ball specialist. Over 106 Tests, he claimed 537 wickets, including 37 five-wicket hauls, and scored 3,503 runs.
He excelled against Australia, taking 115 wickets in 23 matches at an economy rate of 2.71. Notably, Ashwin holds the record for the most wickets in a single Border-Gavaskar Trophy series, with 29 dismissals in 2020-21.
At 38, Ashwin leaves behind a legacy of extraordinary achievements in Test cricket, with numerous records that remain benchmarks for future generations.
