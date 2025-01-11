Your devotion impacts Kohli's: Premanand Maharaj tells Anushka Sharma

Star couple Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma visited well known spiritual guru Premanand Maharaj's ashram in Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh recently, and the videos of their tour went viral on social media.

India's premier batter Kohli, who is battling a poor form for quite some time now had continued his bad run at the just-concluded Border Gavaskar Trophy too. Despite a century in the opening Test at Perth, the Talisman batter only managed to score 191 runs in the five-match series that ended in Australia's favor.

His style of dismissal was more concerning as his outside-off haunting returned on Aussie pitches, prompting retirement calls from experts and fans alike.

The duo, ardent followers of lord Krishna were often spotted visiting Premananda Maharaj for guidance.

In the videos that are now viral on social media platforms like 'X', the star-pair along with their kids -- Vamika and Akaay, were seen taking the blessings from the well-known priest.