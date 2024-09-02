Yograj lamblasts at Dhoni, says he destroyed Yuvraj's career

Yuvraj Singh's father and India former player Yograj Singh had yet again came down heavily on MS Dhoni, arguably the country's most successful captain and accused him of destroying his son's career.

He even lashed out at former world cup winning captain Kapil Dev. The former player even went on to say that Yuvraj Singh's story is much more than that of the story of Sachin and MS Dhoni, 'there's was a story of passion and had work but Yuvraj's is much more than that,' he said.

Speaking about Dhoni in an interview with Switch, Yograj said "Watch your face in the mirror. Whatever he did, he is a really big player. I respect him, but whatever he did against my child, He will never be forgiven in my life. I've never done two things in my life, 1-i have never forgiven people who have done wrong to me and i've never hugged them. I salute all those Who are in connection with Dhoni but i challenge them to create a player like Yuvraj. It's not just me but Gautam Gambhir, Viru and the entire world says that there never was or never will be a player like Yuvraj. I also feel that he deserves a Bharat Ratna for playing with cancer and winning the world cup for India."

He also spoke about Arjun Tendulkar and said it all depends on who trains him he can be moulded into a kohinoor, Yograj said.