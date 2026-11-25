Geneva: Indian GM and World Champion D Gukesh held Uzbek GM Javokhir Sindarov to a draw with the black pieces in their first game of the World Chess Championship 2026 in an intense Ruy Lopez-Berlin Defence clash.

The game lasted 38 moves before the two players drew with a three-fold repetition.

Uzbek GM Javokhir Sindarov looked well-prepared after Indian GM D Gukesh opted for the Berlin Defence. Sindarov blitzed out the moves, opting for a sideline in the Berlin Defence and following a 2020 game between GM Fabiano Caruana and GM Wesley So in which Caruana won with white pieces.

Deviating from the game, Sindarov went 13. Ne4, to which Gukesh replied with Bd7. While the engine suggested commitment to a5 or h5, Peter Leko and Peter Svidler on FIDE live commentary discussed Bf5 as an alternative approach.

After the Uzbek GM went 14. c4, Gukesh replied with an a5. However, he seemed to have overstretched with his pawn on the next move with a4, allowing Sindarov to double his rooks on the open d-file.

With b3 from Sindarov on move 17, Gukesh replied with Bb4, pointing at the rook on d2, after spending 36 minutes. Gukesh was put under time pressure with solid preparation by the challenger.

For move 22, Sindarov went Ne1 after spending 20 minutes on the clock. What followed was a series of exchanges on the board which eventually culminated in a draw. In the game, Sindarov was also penalised on the clock for incorrectly claiming a draw.

Though black was a pawn up for a brief period, white’s active pieces maintained equality over the board.

Both the players played a high-accuracy game; however, Sindarov managed to put slight pressure on Gukesh with the white pieces.

In the next game on Wednesday, Gukesh will have the white pieces and a chance to flaunt his preparation.