Workout before coming to bat: Gavaskar's blunt advice to Rohit Sharma

Team India captain Rohit Sharma, who joined the squad after missing the first Test in Perth due to family commitments had failed to deliver at Adelaide in the day-night match.

Continuing his poor form, Rohit walked back with single digit scores in both innings of the second match.

What's more concerning is the manner in which the 37-year-old batter was dismissed. In both the instances, the Indian skipper was trapped in front of the stumps with little foot movement.

In the first innings Scott Boland hit Rohit's pads for a plumb in front, while Cummins breached his defence in the second innings to dismantle the off-stump.

Meanwhile, legendary Sunil Gavaskar minced no words as he pointed out Rohit's problem.

"I think the feet aren't moving as they should. He needs to do a little bit of exercise before coming to the crease and try to get some circulation going in the legs," Sunny said.