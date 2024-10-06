Women's T20 World Cup: India restrict Pakistan to 105/8

Dubai: A disciplined India restricted Pakistan to 105 for eight in their much-awaited ICC Women's T20 World Cup match here on Sunday. Pakistan decided to bat first after winning the toss but they failed to get off to a good start and struggled through the innings.



Nida Dar top-scored for Pakistan with 28 off 34 balls. The Indian bowlers maintained a tight line and length to stifle the Pakistan batters while picking up wickets at regular intervals. Off-spinner Shreyanka Patil (2/12) and Arundhati Reddy (3/19) grabbed five wickets between them. India's wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh takes a catch to dismiss Pakistan's captain Fatima Sana during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup cricket match between Pakistan and India. (Photo by AFP) Pakistan: 105/8 in 20 overs (Nida Dar 28; Shreyanka Patil 2/12, Arundhati Reddy 3/19).



