Women's T20 World Cup: India beat Pakistan by 6 wickets

Dubai: Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur struck a vital 24-ball 29 as India eked out a six-wicket win over traditional rivals Pakistan in their ICC Women's T20 World Cup match here Sunday.

With the ball, a disciplined India restricted Pakistan to 105 for eight but then adopted an overcautious approach while batting before Harmanpreet helped them achieve the target of 106 in 18.5 overs and register their first win of the tournament.

