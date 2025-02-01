Women's Ashes: England-W stare at defeat as Australia-W tighten grip

Australia Women dominate the one-off Ashes Test match against England Women. After sending the English-side to bat first, the Australian women bundled them out for 170 in the first innings.



Replying in a strong manner, the Aussie team managed to score 440 runs banking on centuries from Annabel Sutherland and Beth Mooney.



In the second innings too, the Australian-w bowlers unleashed terror. Alana King and Ashleigh Gardner bagged 4 wickets each , while Darcie Brown dismissed one wicket.



With still 135 runs behind, the English-w team is staring at an imminent defeat.