Women's Ashes: Australia crush England in one-off Test

Melbourne:�Australia crushed a lamentable England by an innings and 122 runs in a one-off pink ball Test on Saturday to complete a historic women's Ashes whitewash.

In the first women's Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground since 1949, the hosts wrapped up victory within three days to culminate a horror tour by the visitors.

Australia were in a class of their own all series, reinforcing the chasm between the two sides.

They won all three ODIs, three T20s and the sole Test that comprised the multi-format Ashes, which has been points-based since 2013 -- two for a white-ball win and four for a Test.

It was the first time either side has scored a whitewash, ensuring the Ashes stay firmly in the hands of Australia, which regained them on English soil in 2015 and has retained a tight grip ever since.

"It's amazing. I couldn't be more proud of the group that's standing there," said Australia skipper Alyssa Healy.

"I think at every opportunity, when we thought England maybe were clawing their way back, somebody came out and shut the door on them.

"So I think full credit to the group of people standing there."

'Remarkable cricket'

England arrived in high spirits after winning six of seven matches on their all-format tour of South Africa last month.

But they were methodically worn down by an Australian side with far greater strength in depth.

After being dismissed for 170 in their first innings, England dropped eight catches and missed a stumping on a shambolic day two.

It allowed the hosts to compile 440 on the back of Annabel Sutherland's majestic 163 and Beth Mooney's gritty 106.

Australia then bowled England out for 148 in the final session of day three to complete the rout in a game celebrating the 90th anniversary of the first women's Test, played between Australia and England in Brisbane in 1934.

Australian spinner Alana King, who took 5-53, was named player of the series.

"I just want to say congratulations to Australia," said England captain Heather Knight.

"They made it really tough for us out here. They've really pressed home their advantage when they've been on top.

"Look, I think it's been a tough month, hasn't it," she said.

"Australia have played some remarkable cricket, and we've competed at times, I think, but haven't been able to do it for long enough."

Former England men's captain Alastair Cook said the series had "shown the reality of where the two sides are".

"The best thing about when you go down to 5-0 or a clean sweep, is that you're at the bottom and the only way is up," he told reporters ahead of the Test.

"Ultimately, England are about 20 percent behind Australia at everything -- batting, bowling, fielding, athleticism, the lot."