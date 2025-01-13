Women will ruin everything if given power: Yograj slammed for controversial comments
India former cricketer Yograj Singh, has yet again split the internet with his outlandish comments in a recent interview with YouTuber Samdish Bhatia.
Apart from many controversial statements on cricketers including on Kapil Dev, MS Dhoni and son Yuvraj Singh, his sexiest comments claiming giving power to women means destruction didn't sit well with a large number of people on the internet.
Talking to Samdish on his channel 'unfiltered', Yograj said, "Ask a woman to run a house and she will ruin the whole house."
"Give them love, respect and honour but not power," he said. The former cricketer even opined that Indira Gandhi, India's former Prime Minister had destroyed the country.
Continuing further, the 60-year-old said, "I have seen, mother and ladies, when you give them power, they hold everything for themselves."
While few agreed to his views, others didn't mince any words and called for action for his misogynistic statements.�
Change of stance on Dhoni:
Yograj, who doesn't shy away from criticizing MS Dhoni, had surprised everyone with his change of stance.
Calling Dhoni a fearless man, he said captain cool's best quality was his ability to read the pitch and help youngsters bowl in the right areas.
Yograj outrightly blamed Dhoni on many occasions that it was because of him Yuvraj did not get the credit he deserved.
Controversy with Kapil Dev:
Accusing legendary Kapil Dev of dropping him from the team, Yograj said, he took a gun and reached the world cup winning skipper's home to kill him.
However, he said, Kapil was spared because of his mother. Nevertheless, he claimed to have abused the former Indian captain.
Next Story