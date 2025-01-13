Women will ruin everything if given power: Yograj slammed for controversial comments

India former cricketer Yograj Singh, has yet again split the internet with his outlandish comments in a recent interview with YouTuber Samdish Bhatia.

Apart from many controversial statements on cricketers including on Kapil Dev, MS Dhoni and son Yuvraj Singh, his sexiest comments claiming giving power to women means destruction didn't sit well with a large number of people on the internet.

Talking to Samdish on his channel 'unfiltered', Yograj said, "Ask a woman to run a house and she will ruin the whole house."

"Give them love, respect and honour but not power," he said. The former cricketer even opined that Indira Gandhi, India's former Prime Minister had destroyed the country.

Continuing further, the 60-year-old said, "I have seen, mother and ladies, when you give them power, they hold everything for themselves."

While few agreed to his views, others didn't mince any words and called for action for his misogynistic statements.�