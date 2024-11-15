Williamson returns to New Zealand squad for Test series against England

Wellington: Prolific batsman Kane Williamson was Friday included in New Zealand's Test squad to face England after missing their recent 3-0 sweep in India with a groin injury.



The former skipper will once again team up with veteran seamer Tim Southee, who will retire from Test cricket after the three match-series starting in Christchurch on November 28.

Williamson is New Zealand's greatest Test run-scorer with 8,881 runs from 102 matches at an average of 54.48.

The Black Caps called up bowling all-rounder Nathan Smith for the first time while uncapped quick Jacob Duffy was also included in the squad.

But Ajaz Patel, who claimed 15 wickets against India, was surprisingly overlooked with Mitchell Santner the spin option, backed up by Glenn Phillips.

Ben Sears (knee) and Kyle Jamieson (back) were not considered.

"It's obviously a big series for the side in terms of the World Test Championship and to also now be farewelling someone like Tim Southee only raises it up further," said Black Caps selector Sam Wells.

The triumph in India propelled New Zealand back into contention for next year's World Test Championship final, but even a whitewash of England would not guarantee it.

Ben Stokes' England suffered a 2-1 defeat in Pakistan last month.

"It's also an exciting time for Nathan to be brought into the Test squad for the first time," added Wells.

"Nathan is an exciting talent with a proven first-class record and I'm sure he will bring a lot of skill and energy to the group."

Wells admitted it was tough to leave out Patel, but the decision was made given the expected home conditions and Santner's recent Test form.

The Black Caps are again led by Tom Latham, who took over from Southee last month and led them to what he called one of New Zealand's "greatest series wins" in India.

Following the Christchurch Test, the series moves to Wellington and then Hamilton for Southee's last hurrah.

Test squad: Tom Latham (capt), Tom Blundell, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, Will O'Rourke, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Nathan Smith, Tim Southee, Kane Williamson, Will Young