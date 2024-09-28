Will team India's WTC final chances take a hit if Kanpur test gets drawn?

After comfortably winning the first test against Bangladesh in Chennai, team India looked optimistic of repeating the dominant performance at Kanpur in the second and final test of the 2-match series.

However, nature had some other plans, rains that disrupted the final session on day 1 on Friday, washed out the entire play on day 2. There is also a similar rain prediction on day 3, though it may not completely wash out the day's play it may take away decent overs. The subsequent days give a glimmer of hope as there is no prediction of rain.

With the possibility of only two complete days of play, the important test match might be heading towards a draw.

If that is the case, how will it affect the Rohit-led side in their pursuit of entering the third straight World Test Championship (WTC) final. Let's find out:

With seven triumphs in 10 games, team India dominates the WTC table at the top. The win in the final match cements their chances to enter the finals, while a draw would make it challenging.

If the rain does not favor India and the match gets drawn, then Rohit Sharma and men would have to sweat it out to secure a place in the WTC finals.

They would have to white-wash the three-match home series against New Zealand and also win at least two matches in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia.

Currently, India with 86 points and 71.67 winning percent is at the top followed by Australia with 90 points and 62.50 winning percent in the Test Championship table. Sri Lanka and New Zealand are at number 3 and 4 places respectively.