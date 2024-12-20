Will be walking out with you to bat at MSG: Ashwin to Kohli after retirement!
"I will be walking out with you to bat at the MSG," Just retired R Ashwin said while responding to Virat Kohli's emotional post on social media platform 'X'.
On Wednesday, the ace spinner in his sudden retirement announcement said that it was his last day as an Indian/international cricketer.
Virat Kohli's touching post stood out from the ocean of congratulatory tweets for Ashwin. He wrote, "I’ve played with you for 14 years and when you told me today you’re retiring, it made me a bit emotional and the flashbacks of all those years playing together came to me. I’ve enjoyed every bit of the journey with you ash, your skill and match winning contributions to Indian cricket are second to none and you will always and always be remembered as a legend of Indian cricket."
Calling him a 'buddy', Kohli thanked him for everything and wrote, "Wish you nothing but the best in your life with your family and everything else that it unfolds for you. With massive respect and lots of love to you and your close ones."
Responding to the talisman batter, the 38-year-old wrote, "Thanks buddy! Like I told you, I will be walking out with you to bat at the MCG."
While many were boggled by the spin wizard's response, some rightly pointed out the 2022 T20 World Cup game against Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).
Chasing a 159 run target, Virat Kohli's magical innings helped the men in blue overpower their all-time rivals. Ashwin was at the non-striking end when Kohli played, arguably, his best shot in his career.
Kohli slogged a bouncer by Harris Rauf straight over the bowler's head for a six which is still fresh in Indian cricket fans minds.
Meanwhile, Ashwin ended his 14-year long career as the second leading Test wicket taker for India.
