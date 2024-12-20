Will be walking out with you to bat at MSG: Ashwin to Kohli after retirement!

"I will be walking out with you to bat at the MSG," Just retired R Ashwin said while responding to Virat Kohli's emotional post on social media platform 'X'.



On Wednesday, the ace spinner in his sudden retirement announcement said that it was his last day as an Indian/international cricketer.

Virat Kohli's touching post stood out from the ocean of congratulatory tweets for Ashwin. He wrote, "I’ve played with you for 14 years and when you told me today you’re retiring, it made me a bit emotional and the flashbacks of all those years playing together came to me. I’ve enjoyed every bit of the journey with you ash, your skill and match winning contributions to Indian cricket are second to none and you will always and always be remembered as a legend of Indian cricket."

Calling him a 'buddy', Kohli thanked him for everything and wrote, "Wish you nothing but the best in your life with your family and everything else that it unfolds for you. With massive respect and lots of love to you and your close ones."