Why was Dhoni sweating? Watch Rayudu's epic reply

In a candid interview with Ambati Rayudu on Star Sports, the presenter displaying a video of captain cool MS Dhoni's video, where the veteran is sweating and asks the player from Hyderabad, 'Why is captain cool sweating?'

After India's triumph over England in the second T20I on Saturday, a post-match conversation on Star Sports gave CSK fans a reason to smile. Answering wittily, Rayudu said, "He has a good reason I guess (laughs), probably he's preparing for the upcoming IPL season. I think he's sitting in peace now, watching a match watching Tilak play a match-winning knock for India, the responsibility which he was burdened with for many years."