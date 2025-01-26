Why was Dhoni sweating? Watch Rayudu's epic reply
In a candid interview with Ambati Rayudu on Star Sports, the presenter displaying a video of captain cool MS Dhoni's video, where the veteran is sweating and asks the player from Hyderabad, 'Why is captain cool sweating?'
After India's triumph over England in the second T20I on Saturday, a post-match conversation on Star Sports gave CSK fans a reason to smile.
Answering wittily, Rayudu said, "He has a good reason I guess (laughs), probably he's preparing for the upcoming IPL season. I think he's sitting in peace now, watching a match watching Tilak play a match-winning knock for India, the responsibility which he was burdened with for many years."
Responding to a question on whether Dhoni gets rattled anytime, Rayudu said, "He never gets rattled, a few times he gets a little angry but never rattled."
The 43-year-old legendary player, who played his last international game for the blue in July 2019 is gearing up for the IPL season set to begin on March 21.
Dhoni would be playing under Ruturaj Gaikwad. After leading the Chennai-based franchise in 14 seasons, Dhoni handed over the reigns to Gaikwad in the last season.�
Next Story