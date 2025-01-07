Who will lead India!: Spotlight on team selection for Champions Trophy

After India's debacle in the five-match Border Gavaskar Trophy that ended in Australia's favour resulting in the end of India World Test Championship (WTC) journey, the focus now shifted to the upcoming Champions Trophy.

According to media reports, the selectors have already started their home-work for the big event. While Rohit Sharma's role as a captain is confirmed, the choice for his deputy is set to change.

In the 2024 ODI World Cup, Hardik Pandya was named as the vice-captain, but he had to sit out owing to an injury. Later, KL Rahul took over as Rohit's deputy.

Meanwhile, after the Test series down under, the BCCI is looking to make Jasprit Bumrah, who led India to their only victory at Perth as the Vice-captain. However, the pace spearhead was injured in the final match of the series and his availability for home ODI series against England is doubtful, with his fitness being closely monitored.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) had set January 12 as the deadline to announce provisional squads, which can further be changed until February 13.

Meanwhile, reports also suggest that young sensation Yashasvi Jaiswal, who was India's top scorer down under is set to make his ODI debut. With Rohit and Gill opening the innings, the 23-year-old left hander is likely to find a place in the squad as the backup opener.

The much-awaited ICC tournament would begin on February 19 in Pakistan, while India's games would be played at a neutral venue -- Dubai.

Arguably the game's biggest rivals -- India and Pakistan are both placed in Group A and will take on each other at the Dubai International Stadium on February 23. Along with the Asian giants, Bangladesh and New Zealand will also compete in the same group. On the other hand, Australia, South Africa, England and Afghanistan will go head-to-head in Group B.