Who is youngest Chess World Champion Gukesh's favorite cricketer!

Do you know that the youngest World Chess Champion, 18-year-old D Gukesh was a cricket buff and idolised this Indian former cricketer? If you don't know but find this interesting, read on to know.

Dommaraju Gukesh, overhauled long-standing mark set by Russian icon Garry Kasparov as a 22-year-old back in 1985. The India's prodigy became the youngest to be crowned World Champion after he won the 14th and final match against China's Ding Liren at the recently concluded World Chess Championship in Singapore.

Meanwhile, a video of Gukesh was going viral on social media platform Instagram, where the chess player reveals about his most admired sports person.

Coming from a country that treats cricket as a religion, his choice was not a surprise to many.

"When I was younger it was MS Dhoni," Gukesh says in the video.