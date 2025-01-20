Who is Neeraj Chopra's wife Himani Mor?

India's star athlete Neeraj Chopra surprised the country with a social media post, which revealed a new chapter of his life.

The 27-year-old got married to US-based tennis player and coach Himani Mor. Posting the pictures of the intimate marriage on Sunday, 48 hours after solemnising his union, Chopra wrote, "Started a new chapter of life with my family. Grateful for every blessing that brought us to this moment together. Bound by love, happily ever after. Neeraj (Love emoji) Himani."

जीवन के नए अध्याय की शुरुआत अपने परिवार के साथ की। 🙏 Grateful for every blessing that brought us to this moment together. Bound by love, happily ever after. नीरज ♥️ हिमानी pic.twitter.com/OU9RM5w2o8

Who is Himani Mor:



In complete contrast to Neeraj's stardom is the profile of his 25-year-old bride, who hails from Larsauli, near Sonepat, which is barely 75km from New Delhi.

A tennis player, who achieved a career-best national ranking of 42 in singles and 27 in doubles in 2018, Himani is currently a graduate assistant at Amherst College in the US, managing and overseeing the institution's women's tennis team.

She is also pursuing a Masters degree from McCormack Isenberg School of Management under the University of Massachusetts Amherst.

Himani is an alumni of Delhi's Miranda House college where she completed her bachelor's degree in Political Science and Physical Education. Her brother, Himanshu, is also a tennis player.