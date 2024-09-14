What happened when Captain Cool lost his cool? former CSK player reveals

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, arguably the most successful captain for team India, who also won all the three ICC trophies including the ODI and T20 World Cups along with the Champions Trophy is very often than not remains calm and composed on the field. But what happens when he loses his cool? India and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) former player Subramaniam Badrinath explains.

The cool captain Dhoni was seen losing his calm on a few rare occasions where he got into serious altercations with the on field umpires but he still gets back to his cool zone very quickly.

Revealing an unknown story of Dhoni, Badrinath said "He is also human. He lost his cool."

"I got out to a lap shot against RCB's Anil Kumble. I was LBW. So, I was standing inside the dressing room, and he was coming inside, where there was a small water bottle. Dhoni just kicked the bottle out of the park. We couldn't make eye contact with him," Badrinath told InsideSport.

But, the former player continued, "That has never happened on the field. He would never let the opposition know that he had lost his cool."

Meanwhile, the uncertainty over Dhoni's Indian Premier League (IPL) career is still at large ahead of the mega auction in 2025. Fans and experts are keen on knowing whether Dhoni retires, if not will CSK retain him?