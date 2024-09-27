Wet outfield delays India-Bangladesh second Test

Kanpur: Overnight rain and a wet outfield delayed the toss at the second Test between India and Bangladesh in Kanpur on Friday.



The weather in the northern Indian city may play spoil-sport on the first two days, with overcast conditions greeting the teams on day one.

Staff were still removing ground covers following showers on Thursday night, with more rain predicted through Friday.

The visitors are looking to end the series at 1-1 after their opening loss and the match could be former Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan's last outing in the format.

Shakib on Thursday said he wanted his Test swansong to be back home in Mirpur during the South Africa series.

However, the Proteas are still assessing whether Bangladesh is safe enough to visit after last month's student-led revolution that ousted autocratic leader Sheikh Hasina.

Shakib, 37, is facing murder charges along with dozens of other members of Hasina's party who have been accused of culpability in a deadly police crackdown on protesters.

Bangladesh Cricket Board chief Faruque Ahmed has said that players' "security is not in the board's hand".

Bangladesh, led by Najmul Hossain Shanto, lost the first match in Chennai by 280 runs.