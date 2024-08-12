We Will Continue Together: Pepe Reacts to Cristiano Ronaldo's Heartfelt Post

Portugal defender Pepe recently announced his retirement from international football and he has reacted to Cristiano Ronaldo's post for his retirement.

Cristiano, who is nearing his retirement, has put up a post on Instagram, saying, "There are not enough words to express how much you mean to me, friend. We won everything there was to win on the field, but the greatest achievement is the friendship and respect I have for you. You are unique, my brother. Thank you so much."









Pepe, who has a close relationship with Ronaldo commented on the post, he wrote, "We will continue together."



The 39-year-old legendary footballer was a teammate of Pepe in the Portugal national team as well as they played alongside in the spanish club Real Madrid for 8 years.



Real Madrid also released a statement on Pepe's retirement. "Following the announcement of Pepe's retirement from professional football, Real Madrid C. F. would like to express our gratitude, affection and admiration for one of the great legends of our club and world football," the statement said.



At the club level, Pepe clinched three La Liga trophies, three UEFA Champions League, two FIFA Club World Cups and Four Portuguese league wins. With the national team, he has won the Nations League and 2016 UEFA Euro cup.