We should keep him quiet: Pat Cummins on India star batter ahead of BGT test

Ahead of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy set in November, Australia captain Pat Cummins sounded caution and said the team should try to keep young India batter Rishabh Pant silent.

Rishabh Pant was back in the Indian squad for the Bangladesh test series after a long gap owing to a road accident. He announced his comeback with a fear-less hundred in the Chennai Test.

In a video shared by Star Sports India, Cummins spoke on the impact of Pant and said, "Look I think every team has one or two people of those players who can take the game on. We got Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh. I think with those guys you know that they're gonna be aggressive. If you miss your area a little bit they're gonna take the game on. You Know someone like Rishabh, he might play a reverse slap and it's an incredible shot. I think it's a part of you he is. I think we have become accustomed to it nowadays, some of those ridiculous shots are a bit more common."