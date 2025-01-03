We are just secretive: Manjrekar fumes at Indian cricket culture after Rohit's exclusion

Sanjay Manjrekar, India former player and cricket analyst took a dig at the Indian cricket culture over the way in which Rohit Sharma was omitted from the team for the final Test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy against Australia in Sydney.

Taking to 'X', Manjrekar wrote, "So typical of Rohit Sharma. Doing the right thing, doing what’s right for the team. But could not understand the ‘cloak & dagger’ around the issue. Wasn’t even talked about at the toss."

The 37-year-old was replaced by the young Shubman Gill, while the opening slot was filled by KL Rahul, with Jasprit Bumrah taking over the leadership.

The Indian red ball and ODI captain Rohit Sharma was dramatically dropped from the playing XI owing to poor form. After missing the Perth Test, Rohit managed to score a meagre 31 runs in the five innings that he played in the series.

Moreover, he raised questions over why Bumrah didn't mention the reason behind Rohit's exclusion during the toss. He even said it was very mysterious of Ravi Shastri to not ask about it.

"I was amazed. I don't understand this cloak and dagger thing in Indian cricket. This is the issue with Indian cricket culture. We are just secretive in our operation. Rohit Sharma is someone who has played 62 Test matches," the former player said on Star Sports.

"We have to share with the fans who have made cricket the great game that it is in India," the player turned commentator said. Manjrekar also said it is hard for him to believe that Rohit was being rested.

On the flipside however, Manjrekar earlier called for tough action on Rohit. "We should hope to see him flourish in the final test but that shouldn't be left to the individual and I really think it is the job of the selectors, Whether there's any sense, if you believe there is any sense to continue Rohit in the next test then you continue like that," he said while speaking to ESPNcricinfo.

Furthermore, backing Kohli, Manjrekar said that Rohit was not in the same league as of Virat, "As for virat kohli there is enough evidence to keep supporting him."

Meanwhile, a Rohit-less India were bundled out for 185 on Day 1 as Boland unleashed fury with 4 wickets.