Watch: Warner escapes injury as bat breaks dramatically during Big Bash match

Australia top T20I scorer and former captain David Warner got himself in a bizarre mix-up after his broken bat surprisingly hit him on his back during a Big Bash League (BBL) match on Friday.

The incident not only left those watching the match wondering but also took the 38-year-old by surprise.

In the BBL game between Sydney Thunder and Hobart Hurricanes, the left-handed thrashed a pitched-up delivery by Riley Meredith through mid-wicket, But his bat, which broke at the handle almost injured him as it hit him under his head.

David Warner's bat broke and he's hit himself in the head with it 🤣 #BBL14 pic.twitter.com/6g4lp47CSu



However, Warner remained unbeaten with 88 runs in a wasted effort as Hobart Hurricanes won the match comfortably. Tim David was awarded the Player of the Match.

Meanwhile, Australia are still figuring out a way to fill in the opener spot after Warner's exit.

In the upcoming two match Test series against Sri Lanka, Australian big-hitter Travis Head could open, where "quick learner" Sam Konstas is also likely to get more opportunities to showcase his audacious skills, chairman of selectors George Bailey has said.

Head replaced an injured David Warner during the 2023 tour of India and scored 223 runs at 55.75 in five innings at the top of the order.

Moreover, Steve Smith is leading the squad against the Lankans as regular captain Pat Cummins is on leave for the birth of his couple's second child.