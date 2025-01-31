Watch: Virat Kohli Dismissed For 6 Runs on Ranji Trophy Return

Star India cricketer Virat Kohli’s had a dismal return to the Ranji Trophy as he was dismissed for 6 runs on Day 2 of the Ranji Trophy match against Delhi and Railways at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Kohli, the star batter, entered the field amidst thunderous applause from his home crowd. However, their cheers were quickly dampened as he was dismissed early by Himanshu Sangwan, castling his off-stump.





Harish Sangwan Knocked Out Virat King Kohli , At The Score of 6 (Full Crowd Reaction + Celebration) #ViratKohli𓃵 | #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/QBHLRfsLKb — 𝐒𝐑𝐈𝐉𝐀𝐍 🇮🇹 (@LegendDhonii) January 31, 2025

The former Indian captain hit Sangwan for a boundary but he bowled the next ball. He tried a swipe across the line, but the ball kept low and slid past Kohli’s bat, hitting the off-stump. Soon after Kohli’s dismissal, Delhi lost Sanat Sangwan to Himanshu in his next over.

At the end of 32 overs, Delhi stood at 110 runs at the loss of 4 wickets, trailing Railways by 131 runs.