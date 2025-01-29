Watch: Sanju rolls like Dhoni! Helps SKY with a spot-on DRS call

India wicket-keeper batter Sanju Samson has done an MSD from behind rge stumps during the third T20I against England on Tuesday night.



However, no player including the bowler - Varun Chakaravarthy nor the Indian Skipper Suryakumar Yadav looked interesting. Nevertheless, Samson was successful in convincing SKY for a DRS. His actions helped India dismiss the dangerous opener.

On the last ball of the 10th over, England skipper Buttler played a reverse sweep close to the stumps. He failed to connect and the ball safely stuck in Samson's gloves. Almost instantaneously Sanju started celebrating and appealing.

Meanwhile, a disciplined bowling and a quickfire 51 by Ben Duckett helped England bounce back to win the match against India and to keep the series alive.

Duckett's 28-ball knock set up England to make 171-9 despite a collapse triggered by Indian spinner Varun Chakravarthy, who returned figures of 5-24 in Rajkot.



England's bowlers then combined to limit India to 145-9, sealing a 26-run win in a five-match series now only led 2-1 by India.

Leg-spinner Adil Rashid impressed with figures of 1-15 from an excellent four-over spell, while England's fast bowlers struck regularly.

Jamie Overton took three wickets while Jofra Archer and Brydon Carse claimed two each.

Hardik Pandya stuttered to 40 off 35 deliveries before being dismissed by Overton when the required run-rate climbed to more than 20 an over. Wickets kept tumbling as Rashid bowled Tilak Varma and Overton sent back Washington Sundar to reduce India to 85-5 and Pandya never seriously threatened to take India over the line.