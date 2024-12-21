Watch: Ruturaj roasts RCB fans after mic goes silent

Ruturaj Gaikwad's witty comment at an event in Bengaluru left IPL fans in splits.

To which, Gaikwad said, "Might be someone from RCB." The roast drew huge cheers from the crowd.

The crowd erupted with cheers after the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain's hilarious comment. Gaikwad's mic experienced a snag while he was addressing the crowds, while the mic was getting fixed, the presenter jokingly said, how can you do this?

Ruturaj Gaikwad's mic was turned off. Ruturaj - might be someone from RCB. pic.twitter.com/Xc79fyV3iS

Meanwhile, "RCBIANS OFFICIAL," a social media account of RCB fans, slammed those abusing Gaikwad online and denied to associate with them. "Banter is fine, but abuse is not acceptable. The 2-second clip of Ruturaj Gaikwad joking that an RCB fan is intentionally distracting the CSK captain shouldn’t be given this much attention. It was just playful banter and should be treated as such. We also joined in on the fun, but there's a line. Anyone who resorts to abusing him or his family doesn’t represent RCB fans or cricket fans in general," they wrote on X.

Gaikwad was handed over CSK reins in 2023 after MS Dhoni chose to step down from the leadership role. He was also the first player to be retained by the Chennai-based franchise with Rs 18 crore.



Meanwhile, the 27-year-old will lead Maharashtra in the Vijay Hazare Trophy starting today (December 21). Recently, he was part of India A for the practice matches down under ahead of the Border Gavaskar Trophy.

The upcoming season of IPL will be held from March 14 to May 25.