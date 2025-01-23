Watch: Revanth Reddy's remarks on Kohli, Sachin spark internet buzz!

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy set the internet buzzing with his recent comments at Davos.

To which, Reddy answered cheekily, "No, Sunil Gavaskar and Sachin Tendulkar are the legends of cricket but it is the era of Virat Kohli, so the time has changed, he will show how to play," he said.

A 21-second video clip from an interview by Business Today is going viral on social media platforms. In the clip, Revanth Reddy was asked by a popular journalist, "You understand that party, that state, You understand CBN well, Do you feel there's a competition from the neighboring state of Andhra?"

Netizens flooded the comment section saying both the Telugu state CM's are admirers of Kohli.



Revanth Reddy, an avid sports enthusiast, often spotted playing football, aggressively supports sports-persons and plans to improve sporting facilities in the state.

Meanwhile, the State had secured a huge investment of Rs 45,000 crore by Sun Petrochemicals on Wednesday.

Additionally, the Chief Minister speaking to a global audience at the round table conference on Urban Mobility in Davos unveiled ambitious plans for the expansion of Hyderabad's infrastructure.

The expansion plans include establishment of two circles of roads and railways by expanding Metro Rail, constructing regional ring road, regional ring rail and linking all these rings with radial roads.