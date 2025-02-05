Watch: Rahul Dravid gets into argument with auto driver after collision

India former captain and head coach Rahul Dravid, generally known for his calm demeanor on and off the field, was spotted having a heated exchange with an auto driver on Bengaluru streets.



On Tuesday, Rahul Dravid's car reportedly suffered a minor collision with a goods auto on Cunningham road in Karnataka's capital, which soon transpired into an argument. A passer-by recorded the act and posted it online, which went viral like wild-fire. According to reports, the commercial vehicle struck the cricketer's car from behind.

Auto Annas are unstoppable— even Rahul Dravid would struggle to outmaneuver them! They squeeze into every possible gap, making Bengaluru’s traffic even more chaotic. For them, traffic rules seem nonexistent! @blrcitytraffic

pic.twitter.com/Z0ijYOKLbg — Citizens Movement, East Bengaluru (@east_bengaluru) February 4, 2025