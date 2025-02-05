Watch: Rahul Dravid gets into argument with auto driver after collision
In a viral video, the generally calm Rahul Dravid was seen having a heated exchange with an auto driver
India former captain and head coach Rahul Dravid, generally known for his calm demeanor on and off the field, was spotted having a heated exchange with an auto driver on Bengaluru streets.
On Tuesday, Rahul Dravid's car reportedly suffered a minor collision with a goods auto on Cunningham road in Karnataka's capital, which soon transpired into an argument. A passer-by recorded the act and posted it online, which went viral like wild-fire. According to reports, the commercial vehicle struck the cricketer's car from behind.
However, there's no confirmation if Dravid was driving the car. In addition, no case was registered over the issue as per reports. Nevertheless, the former player took the details of the auto driver including his phone number and vehicle registration.
Next Story