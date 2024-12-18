Watch: PV Sindhu's sangeet rehearsal video goes viral

India ace shuttler PV Sindhu, who recently sent the internet into a frenzy with her engagement post, was back giving wedding vibes after her sangeet rehearsal video went viral.

In the video, PV Sindhu and her fiance Hyderabad-based Venkata Datta Sai were seen practising a fun step, catching the attention of netizens.

Posting the video on Instagram, the handle 'Nicy Joseph Dance & Fitness', wrote, "Sangeet Match Fixing: Bride's side vs Groom's side! The countdown begins - just one day to go until the dreamy wedding of our nation's pride. @pvsindhu1 and the incredible Datta Sai. Let the celebrations begin!"

Meanwhile, the badminton star is all set to tie the knot in Udaipur on December 22, which will be followed by a grand reception in Hyderabad.

Recently, Sindhu paid a visit to Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister's office in Mangalagiri along with father Ramana, to invite Pawan Kalyan for her marriage.