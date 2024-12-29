Watch: Nitish Reddy's father touches Gavaskar's feet

Mutyalu Reddy, father of India's young sensation Nitish Kumar Reddy touched the feet of cricket great Sunil Gavaskar at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday.

Nitish's family met the legend during the lunch break on Day 4 of the ongoing fourth test between India and Australia at the MCG.

"You know about the big sacrifices he (Mutyalu) made and because of you I have tears in my eyes. India has found a gem in cricket because of you," Gavaskar said praising Nitish's dad.



Earlier, Gavaskar turned emotional after the 21-year-old crafted a skillful century on Saturday. He gave the rising superstar a standing ovation from the commentary box, a video of which is going viral.

Meanwhile, Gavaskar was one of the experts, who was not in favor of Nitish's selection before the start of the marquee test series down under. However, Nitish with his impactful performances proved why he's in the team. He scored 41 (top scorer) & 38* at Perth, 42 and 42 (top scorer both innings) at Adelaide, 16 at Brisbane and 114 (top scorer) at Melbourne.