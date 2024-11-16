Watch: Mike Tyson's wardrobe malfunction viral after defeat in hyped bout

Returning to the boxing ring nearly 20 years after his retirement, legendary Mike Tyson disappointed some fans as he conceded defeat to Youtuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul.

The 27-year-old, Paul won the hyped event in a unanimous decision. Although the match went on till the last round, it pretty much became one-sided after the fourth round as the 58-year-old Tyson was burned out.

Judges scored in favour of the young boxer, Paul with a tally of 78-74.

After the bout, Jake Paul expressed his admiration for Tyson, while the veteran credited Paul as a good boxer.

However, more than the anticipated outcome of the much hyped bout, what caught the eye of many was an unusual video released by OTT platform Netflix, that now became the talk of the town.

In a locker room interview, confident Tyson, after promising a 'vicious win' turned away from the camera only to unintentionally expose his 'bare bum'.