Watch: Kohli shocks internet with Bengali after Bangladeshi star's surprise gift

India talisman batter Virat Kohli had once again taken the internet by storm but surprisingly not with his exceptional abilities on the field or his dance moves or singing off the field!

The internet went gaga after Kohli left everyone amused with his Bengali. The star batter was responding to Bangladeshi spinner 'Mehidy Hasan Miraz', who gave the former a special gift -- a bat from his company. Reacting to the kind gesture, Kohli said "Khoob bhalo achi" (it's very good) and added "wish you all the best. Keep doing the good work."

Earlier, Miraz presented a bat to team India captain Rohit Sharma.

Rohit also responded positively to the gesture and said "I know Mehidy from a long time. And I am very proud of him that he has started his own bat company along with some of his friends. I want to wish him all the best, May god give him all the success, And I hope this company will rise above everyone else."

Mehidy Hasan gifted a bat made from his company to Captain Rohit Sharma 👌 pic.twitter.com/3H7LmrFRlW — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 2, 2024

Both the videos of Indian modern day legends are going viral on the internet.



Watch:

Virat Kohli speaking Bengali language. pic.twitter.com/Lk8Xz1tRhz — Anshu Aashi (Air Hostess) (@airHostess_Ashi) October 2, 2024



