Watch: Jasprit Bumrah gets hero's welcome as he attends Freshers party in Chennai

Indian star bowler Jasprit Bumrah received a hero's welcome at a College Freshers Party in Chennai on Monday.

The star, who is currently on an extended break from international cricket after his exceptional performance in the T20 World Cup, used his time-off to attend a Freshers Party at Sathyabama Institute of Science and Technology in Chennai.

Calling him the "Yorker King," the official Instagram page of the college had released a trailer of his appearance, where the Gujarati was seen greeting the students in Tamil sending the decibel limits to the max.