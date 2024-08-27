Watch: Jasprit Bumrah gets hero's welcome as he attends Freshers party in Chennai
Indian star bowler Jasprit Bumrah received a hero's welcome at a College Freshers Party in Chennai on Monday.
The star, who is currently on an extended break from international cricket after his exceptional performance in the T20 World Cup, used his time-off to attend a Freshers Party at Sathyabama Institute of Science and Technology in Chennai.
Calling him the "Yorker King," the official Instagram page of the college had released a trailer of his appearance, where the Gujarati was seen greeting the students in Tamil sending the decibel limits to the max.
The 30-year-old cricketer took to Instagram to share an unforgettable experience and wrote "The energy and enthusiasm of the crowd made it truly unforgettable. Thank You Sathyabama College and Chancellor Mariazeena Johnson for the warm welcome and vibrant atmosphere."
His team-mates Suryakumar Yadav and Mayank Markande commentended on his post, where the India T20 captain wrote "Booooom booooom bumrraaaaahhhh"
Bumrah was last seen in action during the T20 World Cup finals, where he showed the world why he's the best. Meanwhile, the pacer might be back in the Indian Squad for the 2-match test series against Bangladesh scheduled next month.
