Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo Scores Stunning Freekick, Sets Record

Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 899th goal on Tuesday against Al-Feiha at Saudi Pro league. He is just one goal away from the 900 goal milestone.



The Al-Nassr star led the team to 4-1 win over Al-Feiha. With this freekick goal, he has set another record of becoming the first player in football history to score a free kick for 23 consecutive seasons.







OMFG THIS ANGLE OF RONALDO FREEKICK 🥶



pic.twitter.com/bFXjlPGXho — fan (@NoodleHairCR7) August 27, 2024



The 39-year-old forward has scored 64 goals from freekick and he is just 1 goal away from tying with Argentina star Lionel Messi, who has 65 goals, for most number of freekick goals.





Ronaldo, always one step ahead 🔥 pic.twitter.com/yO7MB9tmxQ — AlNassr FC (@AlNassrFC_EN) August 27, 2024