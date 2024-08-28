Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo Scores Stunning Freekick, Sets Record
Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 899th goal on Tuesday against Al-Feiha at Saudi Pro league. He is just one goal away from the 900 goal milestone.
The Al-Nassr star led the team to 4-1 win over Al-Feiha. With this freekick goal, he has set another record of becoming the first player in football history to score a free kick for 23 consecutive seasons.
The 39-year-old forward has scored 64 goals from freekick and he is just 1 goal away from tying with Argentina star Lionel Messi, who has 65 goals, for most number of freekick goals.
The Portugal legend is proving the world that age is just a number. He has scored 44 goals with 13 assists in 45 matches for Al-Nassr in the previous season. He has already netted 4 goals in this season and he is continuing to create an impact in the Saudi Club.
Earlier, Ronaldo stated that he wants to retire at Al-Nassr, which is good news for the Saudi club.
"I don't know if I will retire soon, in two or three years... but probably I will retire here at Al-Nassr. I’m very happy at this club, I feel good in this country too. I’m happy to play in Saudi Arabia and I want to continue,” Cristiano told NOW.
Talisca scored a brace for Al-Nassr against Al-Feiha and Brozovic contributed with a goal helping the team to secure their first win in this season.
