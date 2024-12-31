Watch: Bumrah, Nitish Reddy's names etched on MCG honours board after Boxing Day Test heroics

Names of India pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah and young sensation Nitish Kumar Reddy were etched on the honours board at the Melbourne Cricket Ground after the Boxing Day Test on Monday that ended in Australia's favour.

Despite a dramatic defeat, team India saw more than a few promising performances to cherish.

However, the brilliance of Bumrah surely deserves special praise. The Indian vice-captain bagged 9 wickets in the match, with a fifer in the second innings.

Bumrah also joined an elite list as he completed his 200 Test wickets. He also became the first bowler ever to reach the milestone with a sub-20 average during the fourth day's play.

Meanwhile, Nitish Reddy after missing out to turn the good starts into milestones, delivered at the iconic MCG to slam his maiden international hundred.

Walking into bat at number 8 when the team was looking in weary position at 191/6, Nitish put up a solid fight-back and was the last wicket to fall. He paired with all-rounder Washington Sundar to put up a 127-run partnership for the eighth wicket.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), had taken to social media to post a video of their names getting added to the honours list. "Magnificent 5-wicket haul (hand-shake emoji) Special Maiden 100. Vice captain Jasprit Bumrah and Nitish Kumar Reddy's names are etched on the Honours Board of Melbourne Cricket Ground."