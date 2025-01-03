Watch: Bumrah-Konstas clash ignites SCG moments before stumps on Day 1

Team India stand-in captain and pace king Jasprit Bumrah was all fired up in the final over before stumps on Day 1 of the Sydney Test as young Sam Konstas intervened with him.

However, Bumrah's fiery mood cost Usman Khawaja his wicket moments before the day was called off.

It all happened when Bumrah was about to begin his run-up and Khawaja asked him to stop as he was not ready. It was at this point Konstas jumped-in and signalled the Indian pacer to halt sparking heated exchange.

"What's the problem?" a fuming Bumrah said. Both the players were charging towards each other before the umpire stepped in.

The new skipper immediately celebrated in the direction of Sam Konstas.

Cricket Australia, posting a clip of the incident wrote, "Fiery scenes in the final over at the SCG! How's that for a finish to Day One."