Watch: Angry Carlos Brathwaite hits his helmet for a six!!

Carlos Brathwaite, the West Indian player is making headlines and not for the right reasons! In a qualifier match between New York Strikers and Grand Cayman Jaguars at George Town, the right-handed-batter, who also leads the New York Strikers team in the MAX60 10-over league was given out due to a bad umpire's call.

Brathwaite, trying to pull a short ball by Joshua Little makes no contact and the ball hits his shoulder before being caught behind the stumps. The Umpire, however, raises his finger.

Frustrated with the wrong decision, Brathwaite while on his way to the dressing room, removes his helmet, tosses it in the air and hits it with all the strength as it passes the boundary line before landing on the floor in multiple pieces.

Despite the wrong call, Brathwaite's team had comfortably won the match by 8 runs. Ansh Patel was awarded the man of the match.s