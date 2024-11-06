Warner responds on India A's ball tampering Controversy

On the final day of the first tour match between India A and Australia A, a rare controversy of ball tampering flared up.

It all started when the on-field umpires, after observing scratches on the ball decided to change it leading to a confrontation with Indian players.

Umpire Shawn Craig, who insisted on changing the ball, was heard through the stump mic saying "You scratch it, we change the ball. There will be no more discussion, let's play. This is not a discussion, I will be playing with that ball."

Indian Wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan's voice was also heard in the mic when he expressed his disappointment. He said, "It's a very stupid decision." Umpire Craig didn't keep calm after hearing Kishan's words and said "Excuse me. You'll be on report for dissent. That's inappropriate behaviour. It is because of your actions we changed the ball."

The result, however, came in favour of the hosts with Australia A winning the match by 7 wickets. After the match, Cricket Australia in a statement said that the ball was changed due to 'deterioration' and confirmed that no action would be taken against anyone.

Meanwhile, former Australia opener David Warner felt that the Australian Cricket board had mellowed down the controversy quickly.

Speaking to the media he said, "I think the ultimate decision is with CA, isn't it? I think they've obviously squashed it as fast as they could, given that India's coming out here this summer."

The legendary opener also said that there could be a follow up on the incident if the umpires believe it. Cricket Australia should also speak with match referees and probably need to release a statement after that, he added.

Interestingly, Warner himself was involved in ball tampering controversy in South Africa after which he was banned from all forms of cricket for a year.

India A and Australia A will meet again for the second test on November 7 ahead of the marquee Border Gavaskar Trophy.