Viswanathan Anand Blesses Vidit Gujrathi on Pongal Ahead of His Wedding

On the joyous occasion of the Tamil harvest festival, Pongal, legendary chess grandmaster Viswanathan Anand extended his heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to Indian Grandmaster Vidit Gujrathi, who is soon to marry his fiancée, Nidhi Kataria.

On this auspicious day to new beginnings! @viditchess pic.twitter.com/s1h6C5wB4p — Viswanathan Anand (@vishy64theking) January 14, 2025

In a charming video shared by Anand on X (formerly Twitter), Vidit and Nidhi, a homoeopathic doctor, can be seen exchanging floral garlands in a traditional pre-wedding ceremony. Anand’s warm wishes added a personal touch to the celebrations, reflecting the close-knit chess community.

Not accepting rishtas anymore, It’s official now ! ♥️

Getting married soon! :) pic.twitter.com/NWe267LdOu — Vidit Gujrathi (@viditchess) November 25, 2024

Vidit had earlier announced the happy news in November 2024, revealing that he would be tying the knot with Nidhi soon. He shared his excitement with his followers on social media, posting a photo album from their pre-wedding moments. One of the pictures captured Vidit and Nidhi sharing a sweet kiss while holding a banner that read, “We decided on forever,” symbolizing their commitment to each other.

The post had quickly garnered attention, with fans and well-wishers flooding Vidit’s social media accounts with congratulatory messages. In another candid photo, Vidit was seen holding hands with his fiancée, walking together in an intimate moment that captured the joy and love surrounding their union. Vidit’s announcement was met with enthusiasm not just from his friends and family, but from the entire chess fraternity, where he is highly regarded. Vidit has made remarkable contributions to Indian chess, becoming one of the country's top players and a prominent figure in international tournaments. The wedding is expected to be a significant event for Vidit and Nidhi, and Anand's video message has further amplified the excitement surrounding the occasion. As both chess and personal milestones align for Vidit, the couple looks forward to celebrating this special chapter of their lives with family, friends, and the larger chess community. The exchange of garlands in the pre-wedding ceremony, captured in the video, serves as a reminder of the rich traditions that accompany Indian weddings, blending with the global recognition of Vidit’s achievements in the sport.



