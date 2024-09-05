Virat Kohli Tops Taxpayer List Among Sportspersons with Rs 66 crore

Indian star cricketer Virat Kohli has paid tax of Rs 66 crore in the financial year 2023-24, highest among sportspersons, according to a report in Fortune India.



Former Team India captain MS Dhoni was in the second position with Rs 38 crore and Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar with Rs 28 crore was in the third spot.According to the report, Sourav Ganguly (Rs 23 crore) and Hardik Pandya (Rs 13 crore) were in the top five.Fortune India list only shows celebrity taxpayers. Actor Shah Rukh Khan topped the list of celebrity taxpayers (Rs 92 crore), while Tamil actor Vijay emerged second (Rs 80 crore).The star batter who is currently enjoying his quality time with the family, was last seen in the ODI series against Sri Lanka.Kohli has moved up two spots to eighth spot in the latest ICC test rankings. Rohit Sharma has dropped one spot to sixth. Young Indian batter Yashasvi Jaiswal has joined the seniors, Kohli and Rohit in the top 10 rankings. He moved to seventh spot.