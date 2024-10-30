Virat Kohli to return as RCB captain?

If social media reports are to be believed, Virat Kohli, the all-time leading run scorer at the Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to return as a full time captain after a gap of two seasons.

As a leader or as a captain, Kohli had always been the face of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) franchise with his unmatched personality.

Many reports suggest that Faf Du Plessis would be released ahead of the next year's mega auction, and the leadership would be handed over to Kohli.

As the quest for their first IPL title continues, RCB might be looking at a change of approach. The onus would also be on Faf's age. While Kohli, who was with the franchise from the beginning understands the culture and ethics of the RCB camp well.

Moreover, Kohli as a captain would be ferocious. His attacking tactics always put the opponents on the edge. But the question remains if Kohli would accept any of such proposals? The talisman batter had stepped down voluntarily from the leadership role in 2022 after taking the responsibility in 2013.

In his nearly decade long run leading the side, he captained RCB in 143 matches out of which they won 63, while losing on 70 occasions.

With the rumors going viral on social media platforms, it would be interesting to see what RCB does at the mega auctions.