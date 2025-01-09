Virat Kohli to play County cricket to prepare for England Tests: Reports

India's premier batter Virat Kohli is set to play county cricket to prepare for the five-match Test series against England due later this year, claim reports.

Kohli would join the county's after the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. With the first Test of England's tour beginning on June 20, according to a report by RevSports.

However, his exact time of joining the England's domestic cricket is dependent on RCB's qualification to the play-offs.

If the Bengaluru-based franchise reaches the finals scheduled on May 25 then Kohli would only have over 2 weeks to prepare for English conditions.�