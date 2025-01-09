Virat Kohli to play County cricket to prepare for England Tests: Reports
India's premier batter Virat Kohli is set to play county cricket to prepare for the five-match Test series against England due later this year, claim reports.
Kohli would join the county's after the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. With the first Test of England's tour beginning on June 20, according to a report by RevSports.
However, his exact time of joining the England's domestic cricket is dependent on RCB's qualification to the play-offs.
If the Bengaluru-based franchise reaches the finals scheduled on May 25 then Kohli would only have over 2 weeks to prepare for English conditions.�
With the whole discussion on retirement going overboard India former head coach Ravi Shastri jumped in to offer suggestions.
"If there's a gap for them (Rohit and Kohli), they should go back and play some domestic cricket and see how it is. Because when you play Test match cricket for that length of time, it's important to play domestic cricket for two reasons," said Shastri.
While Australia great Ricky Ponting opined that Kohli needs to take a break to get back to scoring runs.