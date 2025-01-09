 Top
Virat Kohli to play County cricket to prepare for England Tests: Reports

Deccan Chronicle
9 Jan 2025 3:56 PM IST
Virat Kohli to play County cricket to prepare for England Tests: Reports
India's premier batter Virat Kohli is set to play county cricket to prepare for the five-match Test series against England due later this year, claim reports.

Kohli would join the county's after the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. With the first Test of England's tour beginning on June 20, according to a report by RevSports.

However, his exact time of joining the England's domestic cricket is dependent on RCB's qualification to the play-offs.

If the Bengaluru-based franchise reaches the finals scheduled on May 25 then Kohli would only have over 2 weeks to prepare for English conditions.�

The 36-year-old's outside off haunting returned on Australian shores, dismissing the right hander in similar fashion on many occasions.
With a lone century at Perth in the opening game, Kohli managed to score only 190 runs in the five-match Border Gavaskar Trophy. More than the scores, his similar style of dismissals ignited a huge debate over his red-ball future.

With the whole discussion on retirement going overboard India former head coach Ravi Shastri jumped in to offer suggestions.

"If there's a gap for them (Rohit and Kohli), they should go back and play some domestic cricket and see how it is. Because when you play Test match cricket for that length of time, it's important to play domestic cricket for two reasons," said Shastri.

While Australia great Ricky Ponting opined that Kohli needs to take a break to get back to scoring runs.

After the major setback in Australia that ended their World Test Championship journey, team India's senior men received huge backlash. Talisman batter Kohli was also put under scanner for his poor form.
The poor performance not only helped Australia register their first Test series win in 10 years against India but also proved costly for the team's WTC ambitions.
