Virat Kohli should've continued longer as test captain, feels former coach

Hyderabad: Virat Kohli, arguably the best captain for India in Tests, had stepped down early, feels former batting coach Sanjay Bangar.

Talking in a podcast, Bangar opined that he (Virat Kohli) could have continued to be test captain of India for a little longer.

"I personally feel that he should have continued slightly for longer as a test captain because, he probably captained India in 65 test matches and one of the things i feel is that he could have continued longer," Banger said in 'The Rao Podcast (TRP)'.

"Virat was driven by the fact that India had to improve their performances overseas. Because in India, we knew that whether anybody is there or not with all due respect to the opposition, if you come to India, India is winning 75 percent of the time. You really have to play poorly to lose at home. I think that is where virat's contribution is massive. Identifying that, Ok, we are playing with five bowlers, where batsmen have to take extra responsibility, but we make sure we dismiss the opposition twice. No matter what, you still have a chance to win away test matches. you depend on fast bowlers and i think we did that really well to an extent,"Bangar said.

Sanjay Bangar, Head of Cricket Development, Punjab Kings also opened up on plans for Rohit Sharma in the upcoming IPL mega auction and said "It all depends on whether or not we have the money in our pockets, I certainly believe if he comes to auction, he's gonna go for a very high price."

In addition, he picked Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Joe Root, Steven Smith, Kane Williamson as the top 5 batsmen (Active players) in the world across formats.