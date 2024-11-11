Virat Kohli reaches Perth; to hit the nets soon for Border Gavaskar Trophy

Star India batsman Virat Kohli had Monday touched down in Australia before the first test against the Kangaroos in Perth.

The batting icon was seen at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai along with his wife Anushka Sharma and kids.

Notably, he was the first Indian player to reach the Australian shores ahead of the Marquee five-match test series starting November 22. The talisman batter, along with team members would hit the nets from Tuesday at the WACA ground.

Meanwhile, the Indian team will be traveling to the island continent in two batches for the Border Gavaskar Trophy, according to reports. The first batch, which include key players like Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Mohammad Siraj, Washington Sunder and Akash Deep is en route, while the second batch will depart today (Monday).

In addition, the reports also claim that Skipper Rohit Sharma would not be travelling with the team as he opted to stay back over personal reasons.

Team India head Coach Gautam Gambhir, who will be travelling with the second batch addresed media in a pre-departure press conference. Calling India's key players Captain Rohit and Kohli as incredibly hungry, he exuberates confidence in the two stalwarts.

Dismantling speculations, Gambhir clarified that Jasprit Bumrah, as the designated vice-captain would lead the team in Rohit's absence and KL Rahul will be filling in as an opener.