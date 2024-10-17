Virat Kohli overtakes Dhoni to achieve this unique feat

Talisman batter Virat Kohli on Thursday surpassed former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni to become the second most capped player for team India after he was listed in the playing 11 for the opening test against New Zealand.

Kohli appeared in his 536th international match as he stepped out to bat at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru overtaking Dhoni's 535 matches. However, fans were disappointed as Kohli walked back without scoring any runs in the match -- a match where the star was batting at his most favorite position (No 3) nearly after 8 years.

In his 536 games, Kohli scored more than 27,000 runs making him the fastest and fourth player to do the feat. In addition the 35-year-old batter also has 80 centuries to his name only next to the great Sachin with 100 tons.

In the list of most capped players, legendary Sachin Tendulkar without any surprises holds the top spot with 664 international appearances for India.

Veteran player Rahul Dravid with 504 games, Team India ODI and Test captain Rohit Sharma with 486 matches and star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja with 346 matches are at number 4, 5 and 6 respectively.